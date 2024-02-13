Community Beer Works to acquire Thin Man Brewery

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Two popular buffalo breweries will soon become one, Community Beer Works announcing overnight it has "agreed to acquire Thin Man Brewery.

Thin Man's owner Bridget Termini, is gearing up for retirement.

Community Beer Works will own all Thin Man recipes, branding, and the Chandler Street Brewhouse.

Brewing production will be split between the C.B.W. on 7th Street in Buffalo and Chandler Street.

The Thin Man location on Elmwood Avenue that closed last summer will remain closed;

and is not part of the deal.

Community Beer Works says it is also working on opening another location at Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue later this year.