Communities celebrating National Night Out 2023

SOUTH BUFFALO, NY — The first of August is celebrated as National Night Out for communities across the US, here in Western New York many towns and cities are celebrating.

Buffalo's event begins at 3 pm in Niagara Square.

South Buffalo's event begins at 5 pm between Choate and Bloomfield Avenues.

The proceeds from the South Buffalo event will go towards the Ithaca Street Coalition activities.

Medina's NNO activities begin at 5:30 pm at 1016 Gwinn St.

West Seneca's NNO activities begin at 5 at Erie 1 BOCES.

Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion will be hosting NNO activities at 5 pm at the pavilion.

National Night Out activites will also be hosted at Lincoln Park, Willow Ridge Elementary, Dearborn Community Garden corner of Hamilton Street, and Evans Town Park in Angola.