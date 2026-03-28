Communities across Western New York participate in 'No Kings' rallies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'No Kings' rallies took place across the country and in several communities in Western New York on Saturday to protest against the Trump administration.

One of the largest local rallies took place in Niagara Square, right outside of Buffalo City Hall. The thousands gathered for the rally that was organized by the "Buffalo United Coalition" to bring together those who believe in defending civil liberties and ensuring that government remains accountable to the people.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson said, "The event concluded with no issues."

WKBW

Another "No Kings" rally took place in Williamsville, with hundreds lining up along Main Street to have their voices heard. This demonstration was organized by the "Main Street Movement."

Other rallies took place in Tonawanda, Lockport, Niagara Falls and Springville.