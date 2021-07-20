Common councilman hoping to prevent expansion of Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara District Councilman David Rivera is making it clear he would not tolerate a peace bridge expansion into the Busti Avenue area.

"We want the Peace Bridge Authority to keep it a green space, we don't want them to expand into the neighborhood," Councilman Rivera said.

According to Rivera, there were similar discussions in 2013 to purchase portions of Busti Avenue from the City of Buffalo so the bridge could expand. Rivera says a new plaza would be a nightmare for neighbors, which is why he tells me he's concerned after hearing those same talks have begun again. For that to happen the City would have to sell the area to the State, who would then redevelop.

It's why Rivera is putting forth a resolution, saying the common council would not support the sale.

"There is less traffic than ever before, they should live within the footprint of the plaza," Rivera said.

Councilman Rivera said his proposal is to get ahead of any sale of that space. According to Ron Rienas, General Manager of the Peace Bridge Authority, 7 Eyewitness News' request for comment was the first he had heard of the possible expansion.

Rienas said that there was "no truth at all" to the rumors. He went on to say that the Peace Bridge Authority has not spent any money on a plan, nor has there been any movement since 2013.

"I want to get it passed now because I want to get ahead of it. We are hearing conversations being had and we want to get ahead of it early on and let (the Peace Bridge Authority) know that we are opposed to this, the city council is opposed to this and we would hope that the administration would be opposed to this as well>