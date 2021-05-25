Common Council votes to remove Buffalo school zone cameras, decision headed to mayor's desk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council announced Tuesday it voted to approve an ordinance amendment to end the school speed zone camera program.

Officials say the amendment is now in front of City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Mayor Brown has 10 days to approve or veto the amendment, if approved the school speed zone cameras would be removed by September 1, 2021.

“Our goal has been to eliminate the school zone cameras along with the 50 dollar fines that have affected so many people over the past few months,” said University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt. “This amendment aims to make that goal a reality by September 1st.”