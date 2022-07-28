Common Council prohibits parking in bike lanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council approved new traffic legislation on July 26 that prohibits cars from parking on marked bicycle lanes.
Those who unlawfully park in a bicycle lane will be fined.
The City of Buffalo says this is in an effort to advance safety for those who ride bicycles for transportation, health benefits, and recreation across Buffalo.
“This ordinance amendment was a long time in the making, and I am very thankful to all of the various City departments that worked together to make this happen. When residents brought to our attention that vehicles were parking in the bike lane on Niagara Street, we knew something had to be done. I believe this ordinance amendment will add another layer of protection to both drivers and cyclists alike."
Niagara District Council Member David A. Rivera