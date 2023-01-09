Common Council members are reflecting on ways to improve storm response

BUFFALO. N.Y. (WKBW) — Several questions are still looming as officials continue to reflect on the city's response to the Buffalo Blizzard.

A main issues was said to be the city's ability to work with private plowing contractors. Nathan Marton, Public Work Commissioner said Buffalo's rate is 25% below what a state can pay a contractor and around 46% below what the county could pay.

"Contractors from the last year to this year said with all due respect, your rates are not high enough," said Marton. "We will not engage with you for emergency calls."

Marton said they're still waiting for all of the numbers to come in but expects the city to have paid over $1 million for private contractors during the storm but that still wasn't enough. However, he also said more equipment has been ordered to help but it takes months for it to come in.

"We've got two, I think four plows and two loaders that are aligned to come in August of 2023 that have already been in process," said Marton. "I believe at this point in time they're 11 additional pieces of equipment that have been authorized but not issued at this point in time from a bond perspective."

The Buffalo Common Council plans to continue discussions this week and while all the questions may not have answers yet, they all seemed to have agreed on this.

"I want to make sure that you have the resources," said David Rivera, Council Majority Leader. "That we have a plan prepared and that we are prepared."