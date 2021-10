BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Casting Buffalo' says a national brand is searching for the "ultimate Bills Mafia fans" for a commercial.

The casting agency is looking for a fan with a genuine Josh Allen tattoo, a family of Bills fans, a parent and child fan pair and "ultimate fans."

The audition deadline is Thursday and the commercial will be filmed on Tuesday, November 2. The rate is $400 per day and a same-day COVID test is required.

For submission information, visit the Casting Buffalo website.