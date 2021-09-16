Commercial looking for WNY football players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A casting call is looking for Western New Yorkers looking to relive their glory days on the gridiron.

It's for a nationally-run commercial, and is looking for anyone with high school, college, or professional football experience.

The commercial will be shot on October 5th and 6th at Highmark Stadium, and anyone selected to be in it will be paid.

Anyone interested must be 18-years-old or older, and must be in active physical condition. They're also asking you provide height, weight, position, headshot, and full body photo. Submissions are due September 21st at 5:00 P.M. COVID-19 testing will be required.

If you're interested, send in your information to submissions@castingbuffalo.com. In the subject line, be sure to write in "NFL Casting".