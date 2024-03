BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Tom Segura has announced the second leg of his global stand-up comedy tour "Tom Segura: Come Together" which includes a stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on September 27.

In total, Segura added more than 20 additional shows across North America for 2024.

There will be a pre-sale for tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. and the general on sale will start Friday at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.