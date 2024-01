BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze has added more shows to the "Be Funny" tour.

One of the new shows added to the tour is a show at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 16.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. with code FUNNY, a KeyBank Center presale will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

