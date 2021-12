BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emmy Award-winning stand-up comedian and writer John Mulaney is coming to KeyBank Center in June 2022.

The "From Scratch" tour will make its way to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on June 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale December 10 at 10 a.m. here and here.

Mulaney is known for his Netflix comedy specials New in Town, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous at Radio City and writing for Saturday Night Live and hosting the show four times.