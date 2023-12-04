Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Comedian Jim Gaffigan to bring 'Barely Alive' tour to Shea's Performing Arts Center in February

Jim Gaffigan
CJ Rivera/CJ Rivera/Invision/AP
Jim Gaffigan attends the premiere of "Full Circle" at OKX Theater BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center during the Tribeca Festival on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
Jim Gaffigan
Posted at 3:26 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 15:52:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced new dates for his "Barely Alive" tour which includes a stop in Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The show in Buffalo is one of five additional dates that were announced on Monday, it is scheduled for February 10 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This show is in addition to the three shows the comedian already had scheduled at Shea's.

The other shows are:

  • February 8 at 7 p.m.
  • February 9 at 7 p.m.
  • February 10 at 8 p.m.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!