Comedian Jim Gaffigan to bring 'Barely Alive' tour to Shea's Performing Arts Center in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan has announced new dates for his "Barely Alive" tour which includes a stop in Buffalo at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The show in Buffalo is one of five additional dates that were announced on Monday, it is scheduled for February 10 at 5 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This show is in addition to the three shows the comedian already had scheduled at Shea's.

The other shows are:



February 8 at 7 p.m.

February 9 at 7 p.m.

February 10 at 8 p.m.

