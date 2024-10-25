Comedian and actor Steve Hytner set for two shows in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A comedian and actor who had a recurring role in Seinfeld will be in Buffalo for two comedy shows.

Steve Hytner, who played Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, will be at Rob's Playhouse Theater on Elmwood Avenue on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's show is a fundraiser for the Buffalo Broadcasters Association. Our Katie Morse spoke with Hytner this week about what it was like working on the hit series and how his character and his popular one-liners made an impact on fans. You can watch part of their conversation in the video player above.

Hytner has been in a number of other shows and movies and said he's so lucky to have been able to make acting his career.

You can find more information and buy tickets for the Friday show here.

You can find more information and buy tickets for the Saturday show here.