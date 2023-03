BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Comedian Adam Sandler announced the next leg of his comedy tour, and a stop in Buffalo will be on the agenda.

Sandler will perform in the Queen City at the Keybank Center on Sunday, April 16. Presale tickets to the tour went on sale Thursday at noon. The general sale will begin Friday, March 3 at noon.

You can purchase tickets, here.