Colvin Cleaners hosts 16th annual "Gowns for Prom" free distribution event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colvin Cleaners is hosting its 16th annual "Gowns for Prom" free distribution event from 3p.m. to 7p.m. today through Thursday at the Buffalo Convention Center.

The event features thousands of dresses in all sizes and colors that high school students can choose for free. There will also be free jewelry available for all students.

Over the past 15 years, Colvin Cleaners has given more than 17,000 gowns to students through this program.

Appointments must be made ahead of time. You can sign up here.

