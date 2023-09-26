Coloring book project showcasing Buffalo's hidden architectural gems

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bike ride took cyclists back to the hidden headquarters of the Buffalo Maritime Center.

The second annual Buffalo Architecture ride, partnered with the Buffalo Architecture Foundation to highlight the hidden gems of the Queen City.

Bikers with Slow Roll Buffalo got a chance to get the first copies of the Color-In-Buffalo which is an architecture coloring book project.

It celebrates the diverse architectural heritage the City of Buffalo embodies.

The 10-mile roundtrip took people on a route beginning at the 1827 Breckenridge Church, then to the century-old duo of Arts and Craft Firehouse and Romanesque Revival Church.

"We'll see some really nice gems tonight. Breckenridge Church is something we will see this evening. We're honored that they're releasing their coloring book which has a lot of hidden gems for people to kind of see what those things are. And on the route, some of the folks that are riding tonight will see some of the things that are highlighted within that book,” Slow Roll Buffalo Board of Directors president, Jannelle Brooks said.

Buffalo Architecture Foundation president, Kailey Elhaddad said, “I think it's a nice way for you to check out something in the book and then bike to go see it in real life. We kind of felt like it was the best opportunity for people to see it and then go actually see it in person."

The book costs $10.

To learn how you can grab a copy, head to WKBW.com.