Colored Musicians Club plan for renovation, expansion approved by Buffalo Preservation Board

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Colored Musicians Club announced Thursday its plan for renovation and expansion received approval from the City of Buffalo Preservation Board.

A redesigned stage, professional grade lighting system and a sophisticated sound and acoustic arrangement are part of the plans. According to the club, local and national firms that specialize in jazz performance venues have been tapped for the project "to ensure a first-rate musical experience for visitors expected to arrive from around the globe."

In addition to the upgrades listed above, a second structure with a contrasting design is also in the plans. It will provide what the club calls "much needed accessibility features" such as an elevator and enhanced restrooms within the new atrium. There will be a glass enclosed connecting bridge on the second floor, a new greenroom, conference area and educational spaces as well.

Landscaping and public art will also be incorporated into the project.

"The CMC Board of Directors will be selecting a Construction Management firm in the coming and days and welcomes the minority business community to take part in this construction project," a release says.