Collins motorcycle crash leaves one dead

TOWN OF COLLINS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Thursday motorcycle collision in Collins has left one man dead, according to the New York State Police.

64-year-old Martin T. Burke of Evans was traveling southbound on State Route 438 when an eastbound traveling vehicle entered the intersection after failing to yield the right of way.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Versailles Plank Road and State Route 438.

The vehicle, a 2019 Buick Enclave, was struck by the motorcycle in a T-bone impact.

Burke was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

