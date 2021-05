OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean Police say a young man with autism who was missing for almost two weeks is now back with his family.

Late Saturday night, Olean Police posted on Facebook that an alert citizen spotted Cole Geise and contacted police. A few minutes later, the department posted a picture showing him with his family.

Geise's family says he never returned home after going for a walk in Olean on May 2nd.