Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colden teen arraigned on manslaughter charges in connection to fatal one-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway

millersport crash 0221.JPG
WKBW
millersport crash 0221.JPG
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:59:00-04

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a Colden teenager was arraigned Thursday morning in Amherst Town Court on three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of reckless driving, one count of imprudent speed, one count of failure to keep right, one count of insufficient tail lamps and one count of no headlights.

The district attorney's office said on February 20, 18-year-old Jayla L. Mueller was driving at a high-rate of speed on John James Audubon Parkway in the Town of Amherst. Mueller allegedly lost control of the vehicle on the ramp onto Millersport Highway.

Three passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon, 19-year-old Isabella French and 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge.

Mueller and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Mueller is scheduled to return for a felony hearing on May 17. She faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up