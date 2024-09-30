Colden man charged after attempting to steal rims and tires off vehicles in dealership parking lot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Colden man is accused of attempting to steal rims and tires off of vehicles in the West Herr Kia parking lot and is facing multiple charges.

Orchard Park police said 29-year-old Joshua Kessel was charged with:



Two counts of menacing a police officer

Attempted aggravated assault of a police officer,

Second-degree attempted assault

Attempted grand larceny

Reckless endangerment

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree auto stripping

Trespass

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions

According to police, just before 4:30 a.m. on September 28, there was a report from West Herr security that a man was attempting to break into cars at the West Herr Kia dealership. Officers allegedly observed a man attempting to steal rims and tires off of vehicles in the parking lot.

Police said the officers gave the man verbal commands but he is accused of getting in his vehicle in an attempt to flee. He allegedly crashed into four parked vehicles, almost struck the two officers and then a tire fell off of his vehicle. He was taken into custody after he ran into a nearby wooded area.

Kessell was arraigned and held on $7,500 cash or $25,000 bond and transported to the Erie County Holding Center. His vehicle was towed and impounded.