Cold Blue plan announced for upcoming winter season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are coming up on being a month away from meteorological winter.

With that in mind, the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless has announced its Code Blue plan for this winter season.

An entire collaborative team discussed their plans and why this could be critical in the event of another winter storm.

Code Blue Collaborative co-chair, Nadia Pizzaro said, "This year, Code Blue is more important than ever after the recent Buffalo Blizzard, where our Code Blue shelters served 250 individuals, children, dogs throughout the blizzard."

A collaborative team shared that Erie County is in good hands when it comes to this year's upcoming winter season and any code blue emergencies.

A Code Blue is called when temperatures or wind chill falls to 32 degrees or below.

"When the snow arrives, we want to make sure protection is provided to everyone. I am grateful to the Restoration Society Inc. and the Salvation Army for serving as Code Blue warming shelters this year," City of Buffalo Deputy Mayor Callie Johnson said, "Every year, thousands of individuals are served at Code Blue shelters and we appreciate the live-saving services that shelters provide."

This year's Code Blue Overnight Shelters are:

Restoration Society Inc (RSI), 586 Genesee Street, Buffalo 14204

Salvation Army, 950 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (Opening soon)

Restoration Society can hold about 130 people.

The Salvation Army shelter can hold between 75 and 80 people.

"This is a resource for the whole community who, for example may not have electricity or out of heat, or just keeping warm somewhere," Homeless Alliance Executive Director Kexin Ma said. "There's no requirement. You don't need to have anything to be able to stay at the shelter."

Pizzaro added, "If anyone is interested in receiving text alerts, they need to text all one word: CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211 and they can receive daily text alerts when Code Blue is called."

Last season Code Blue served 1439 individuals who would otherwise have had no place to go. It also served as a refuge for 250 individuals seeking shelter during the Buffalo Blizzard, according to the Code Blue Collaborative.

Additionally, donations are needed. The Code Blue Collaborative relies on donations including food, coffee supplies, toiletries, cleaning/laundry products, waterproof gloves, cold weather clothing and footwear.

Cash donations are always appreciated

Code Blue is funded by Erie County, City of Buffalo, National Fuel, M&T Bank, Evans Devereux Memorial Fund, and the John R. Oishei Foundation.