CoComelon Live! coming to UB Center for the Arts in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular YouTube channel and streaming show, CoComelon, is hitting the big stage.

"CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" will take place Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts.

The musical performance will include all of your favorite characters and new songs for the whole family to enjoy.

Presale tickets go on sale October 6 at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale October 7 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets online here or at the Center for the Arts Box Office. The box office will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on the show can be found here.