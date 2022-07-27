BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced cocaine and handguns were recovered after the execution of a search warrant on Ericson Avenue.

The search warrant was executed by members of the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotic and Intelligence Unit and Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations on Wednesday after a three-month joint investigation.

The sheriff's office said over a half kilo of cocaine and four handguns were recovered, and one of the guns was confirmed stolen.

53-year-old Barry Martin was arrested and charged with:

One felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic – 8-ounce or more

Four felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm

One felony count of criminal possession of stolen property – firearms

Martin is held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.