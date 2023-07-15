Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cobblestone District revitalized through live music events, restaurants

Screen Shot 2023-07-14 at 10.02.45 PM.png
WKBW
Screen Shot 2023-07-14 at 10.02.45 PM.png
Posted at 10:17 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 22:17:38-04

BUFFALO, NY — On Friday, the Cobblestone District was alive with music as Cobblestone Live, filled the area with vendors and food. But, the district did not allows look as lively.

Leigh Snodgrass, a ten-year resident of Buffalo remembers only coming towards the area for Riverworks or Ironworks.

Leigh Snodgrass tells 7 News how the Cobblestone District has changed, bringing a fresh air to the area
Leigh Snodgrass tells 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the area has changed since she has lived in Buffalo.

"To be honest I don't remember anything from this area when I first moved here, but they have done a good job at drawing people to this area and having enough going on here to keep them here has created the biggest difference,"

Local leaders like Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski told 7 News the new developments of restaurants and breweries is just the beginning of the project.

Mitch Nowakowski tells 7 News the Cobblestone District will eventually connect to Canalside and Downtown
Mitch Nowakowski tells 7 News the Cobblestone District will eventually connect to Canalside and Downtown

"Cobblestone is really a connection to Downtown. We are starting to see the River-line and with a lot of people trying to make Cobblestone interconnected Canalside and to the greater downtown."

Council Member Mitch Nowakowski also says the 110 South Park buildings that the city was hoping to take by eminent domain are heading into a litigation case that will be heard in September.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!