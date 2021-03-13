Menu

Coast Guard warning about weak ice on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario

7 Eyewitness News staff
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 08:22:54-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Coast Guard is reminding you to avoid weak ice on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The Coast Guard says current ice thicknesses are far below past seasonal averages, resulting in unstable, weak ice formation and extremely hazardous conditions.

Coast Guard officials are also advising the public not venture out on the ice, even if others are doing it.

If you're participating in recreational activities on Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, make sure you wear proper clothing and carry safety equipment such as a whistle or noise-making device, waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locating Beacon, along with ice awls, picks or screwdrivers which can be used for self-rescue should an accident on ice occur.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
