Coach ordered to perform community service after admitting to stealing $15,000 from Clarence youth baseball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Peter J. Pavlovich of East Amherst was sentenced in Erie County Court to a conditional discharge and as part of his sentence, he was ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

The district attorney's office said Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately $15,000 while serving as a coach for the Town of Clarence Baseball Association. Between June 2017 and June 2020,

Pavlovich made unauthorized ATM withdrawals and deposited some player registration fees into his personal bank account.

The theft was discovered following complaints by parents. Pavlovich pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny in June. As part of the plea, he paid full restitution to the Clarence Baseball Association.