C'mon in the water's fine: Pond Skimming at Holiday Valley

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WKBW) — A big crowd on hand this Easter weekend for the annual Pond Skimming event at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville.

This popular event had to be postponed from last weekend because of the weather.

Some 80 people took the plunge this year, flying down the Yodeler slope trying to make it across the frigid water at the bottom on skis or a snowboard.

This is the final major event of the season at Holiday Valley.

The resort will be closed this week, but weather permitting, it may re-open next weekend.

Holiday Valley will make an announcement later in the week, so stay tuned.