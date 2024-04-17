Cluck Cluck Moo Moo opens on Hertel, teases third location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Known for its chicken sandwiches and smashburgers, Elmwood hotspot Cluck Cluck Moo Moo has opened its second location on Hertel Avenue and Wellington Road.

Antwain Washington has been a line cook with the takeout eatery for about one year. He said he's excited about Cluck Cluck Moo Moo's second location after it opened last year on Elmwood Avenue.

"I'm not gonna lie I love it over here. It's perfect I tell everybody all the time this is a perfect location," Washington said.

He said his boss grew up in this area and decided to open in the former Marco's Italian Deli. Since opening day last week — it's safe to say it's been busy.

"We get at least probably like 200 orders in a day. Yes, literally on our opening day that was crazy! We got 100 orders off the rip," Washington explained.

The new location has brought in new customers like Emma Kwiatkowski.

"We live down the street and it was so close and we looked at it and we were like what is that and we had to come try it," Kwaitkowski said.

While business is heating up at the two locations in the City of Buffalo, on social media, Cluck Cluck Moo Moo is teasing a third location to open in East Amherst. Based on the map posted on Facebook — it'll be located across the Transit Valley Country Club on Transit Road.

Washington said so far there are two menu items customers are ordering the most at the new Hertel Avenue location.

"Hot chicken sandwiches and that moo-ther clucker. That's really the best thing. I'm not going to lie they love that," he said.

So whether it's the popular burger or a classic chicken sandwich, Washington said he'll ensure you'll get a great meal.

For a look at the menu, hours and locations click here.