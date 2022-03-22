Club Marcella set to celebrate move to Cobblestone District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A staple of Buffalo's Theatre District is moving after nearly three decades and it's holding a special send-off.

Club Marcella, located on Pearl Street, is making multimillion-dollar renovations to a building in the Cobblestone District to become its new home in the Queen City.

To celebrate the start of its new chapter, the club will host what it's calling a "One. Final. Night. Closing Party" Saturday at its current location. The party starts at 9:30 p.m. and will feature drag performances from Keke Valasquez-Lord and the cast of "Life's a Drag" in a special midnight show, as well as DJs Chris "Xotec" Moody and Charles Masters — who will also make special appearances.

The new Club Marcella will be located across the street from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino on Michigan Avenue. The new location is due to open in May, though an exact date has not been announced.