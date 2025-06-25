Closure of Sylvia's House in Buffalo temporarily halted after judge issues temporary restraining order

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last week, Sylvia's House, a homeless shelter located on Bailey Avenue, was issued a cease operations order due to violations of state regulations and building codes.

"We were served this on Juneteenth, a national holiday when the permit office was closed," Nadia Pizarro, Sylvia's House Client Services Manager and Code Blue Co-Chair, told 7 News last week. "We had no notice. We had no opportunity to address any issue. We were told that we needed to put 65 people on the street."

Now, Neighborhood Legal Services announced that the closure of Sylvia's House has been temporarily halted.

"Neighborhood Legal Services filed suit against the city of Buffalo on behalf of Sylvia’s House and a resident of the shelter in response to the city’s 24-hour notice to cease all operations by Sylvia’s House at its current location, 1947 Bailey Avenue. Without warning, on the federal Juneteenth holiday last week, the city served this 24-hour notice on the emergency shelter directing it to cease all operations."

According to Neighborhood Legal Services, New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael A. Siragusa issued a temporary restraining order to halt the closure.

“The Court found that the balance of equity tips in the favor of Sylvia’s House until a full hearing can be conducted. The people who use the services at Sylvia’s House have little to no other options to find the essential services provided at Sylvia’s House. If it closes, many vulnerable people would be forced to live on the streets.” - Todd Schiffmacher, Neighborhood Legal Services Housing Unit Supervising Attorney

WATCH: Last week, we went to the shelter and spoke to those protesting the closure

'We will not throw them out': 65 people without shelter after city closes Sylvia's House in Buffalo

Neighborhood Legal Services claims the city has never inspected the site and that Erie County is a partner in the Code Blue program and secured funding for this warm weather expansion. In addition, Neighborhood Legal Services said Sylvia’s House, a nonprofit organization, was selected by Erie County, through an RFP process, to run Code Blue for the 2024 – 2025 season and it is operating in the rectory of the New Life Harvest Church of God In Christ, and the church does have a special use permit through the city.

“The WNY Coalition for the Homeless has been asking the city for a permanent location for Code Blue for years. And because we do not have a permanent location, the city is aware of our need to find temporary spaces to serve this extremely vulnerable population. We do not remember any time when the city required us to have an inspection and the city as a partner in the Code Blue Collaborative is fully aware of our program.” - Diana Proske, Western New York Coalition for the Homeless Chair and Neighborhood Legal Services Public Benefits Unit Supervising Attorney

Oral arguments for a preliminary injunction will be presented on Friday, June 27 before New York State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward.

Neighborhood Legal Services said that if Justice Ward denies the preliminary injunction request filed by Neighborhood Legal Services, the city could still close the shelter. If Justice Ward grants the preliminary injunction, a hearing will be scheduled for further arguments to determine if the court should issue a permanent injunction.