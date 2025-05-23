'Clearly saves lives': Tonawanda powerlifting coach advocates for AED and CPR training after cardiac arrest

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 34-year-old Vin Mangione, of Tonawanda, is a gym owner and Team USA Powerlifting Coach. Two weeks ago, while the athlete was playing roller hockey in Williamsville, he suffered cardiac arrest.

WKBW Powerlifting Coach Mangione

"I don't think I played long that night, maybe just 10 minutes," said Mangione. "Next thing I know, I'm waking up in the ICU, and I have no idea what's going on."

At one point, Mangione had no pulse.

"[I was told] two guys from the other team both stepped in with CPR and AED," explained Mangione.

The two trained men saved Mangione's life, which is why he's now using his experience to stress the importance of AED and CPR training.

"Clearly, they save lives," said Mangione.

Mangione was born with a heart condition, but said he has always been clear to play sports. He said doctors still don't know what caused cardiac arrest, but he did have a defibrillator implanted in his chest for precaution.

"It just feels like sharing my story and speaking to the importance of AEDs," Mangione said. " I hope the right people see this."

You can find resources for CPR & AED Training here.