Cleaning up Polonia ahead of Dyngus Day in Buffalo

Volunteers cleanup Buffalo's Polonia neighborhood ahead of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It doesn't take a village, but it does take a small army of volunteers to get Buffalo's Polonia neighborhood ready for its biggest event of the year

People, armed with garbage bags, fanned out into the neighborhood along Peckham Street on Saturday, picking up trash in a Dyngus Day cleanup event.

The volunteers gathered at the Eugene Debs Hall, where they enjoyed some coffee and donuts before rolling up their sleeves and getting to work.

Volunteers also cleaning up along Memorial Drive, which is the heart of Buffalo's Dyngus Day celebrations.

