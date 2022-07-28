JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clean-up is underway in Wyoming County after a Tornado Warning was issued for a portion of the county Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning around 10:40 a.m. and it was in place until 11:15 a.m. The locations impacted by the warning included: Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Portageville, Nunda, Pike, Castile, Silver Springs, and Gainesville.

The National Weather Service told 7 News Thursday morning there was likely a tornado, but they will not be able to confirm until the damage on the ground is inspected which will happen later Thursday.

7 News is on the scene in Java where a barn has collapsed. The Director of Emergency Services for Wyoming County told the crew there is substantial damage to both the barn and house.

Our crew was able to speak with the owner, Sam Marlett, who moved in about a year ago. Marlett said her family and all the animals are safe.

In the player above you can find a video from viewer Michael Brown of the collapsed barn as well as downed trees in the area of Youngers Road and NYS Route 78.

According to the NY Alert System, NYS Route 78 is closed from NYS Route 362 to Chaffee Road due to "weather-related damage."