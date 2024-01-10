Clean up efforts in Chautauqua County "going very well" after high winds hit Western New York

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hurricane-like winds swept across Western New York on Tuesday causing heavy damage across Western New York. The worst damage coming in Chautauqua County. 7 News began receiving reports of heavy damage and 70+ MPH winds on as soon as 12:30PM on Tuesday.

Clean up efforts have been underway since the wind picked up yesterday. 7 News spoke with Chautauqua County Public Works who said clean up efforts have been "going very well". The department tells us main roads are passable throughout the county with much of the clean up efforts remaining on secondary/side roads.

Drivers in Dunkirk should be cautious on Van Buren Road as a powerline is down on one side of the road.

According to the Chautauqua Department of Transportation, as of 6:40AM, Route 5 on East Lake Rd from Walker Road to Pratt Road is closed until further notice. The road will be up to the National Grid to decide when to re-open. In Sheridan, Route 20 is back open at the Main Road and Center Road.

A wind advisory will be in affect across Western New York until 7PM tonight.

If you have any photos of damage from the winds, please send them to news@wkbw.com.

