Clean Sweep along local waterways this Earth Day weekend

Volunteers picking up trash in the Great Lakes region
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 23, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's a push to help protect and preserve one our greatest resources here in Western New York on this Earth Day weekend.

We're talking about the Great Lakes.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is once again leading the largest single-day cleanup across local waterways.

It's called Spring Sweep.

Locally, more than 2,000 volunteers will be picking up trash at some 40 sites across the region, including Woodlawn Beach State Park in Blasdell.

It's all part of the second annual Great Lakes Cleanup.

This year nearly 20 partner organizations are taking part in this cleanup effort across the Great Lakes Basin.

Volunteers will be spending the next two weeks as part of an effort to remove nearly 70 metric tons of trash from the region by the end of May.

