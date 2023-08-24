Clayton's Toys celebrates 107 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The crown toy store of Western New York is celebrating its 107th year in business — holding the title for the oldest toy store in America.

Originally a doll hospital, the first location sat on Elmwood Avenue and opened in 1916. Since it's opening, Clayton's has been around the blocks of Western New York. After leaving its longtime home on Elmwood, the shop moved to Williamsville in 1994, where one of its now two locations calls home.

The shop has continued to thrive under five different owners. Current Co-Owner Kellie Klos has a special connection with the shop. She climbed the ladder from associate, starting 32 years ago, and became the Co-Owner with fellow associate at the time, Tera McElligott.

"When I first started working here, I was familiar with the owners then because I used to serve them coffee," Klos said. "So when they offered me a job at this place, I was immediately in. I don't even think it took a day to fall in love with this place".

Kellie has picked the ins and outs of toy shopping, learning what toy suits best for one kid and what toy suits another, or if it even suits an adult. For Klos, this isn't work to her. It's her joy and passion. Klos says it's the same feeling for Tera.

"I feel like this place makes me a better person, a happier person," Klos said. "I feel honored that I am able to own such a historic business".

Klos credits the continued longevity of Clayton's to her staff, who she says works tirelessly to keep the store to its standard. Klos also said she cherishes the relationships that she has built with customers over the years.

You can join the celebration with Clayton's Toys this weekend at both locations in Williamsville and Buffalo.