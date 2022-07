BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Western New York Shelby and Mustang Club is hosting the Nickel City Mustang Roundup this weekend.

More than 400 Mustangs from as far away as California are featured in this year's show.

I'ts all taking place at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara Hotel on Millersport Highway in Amherst.

Organizers expect more than 2,500 people will attend the car show before it ends.

The event will culminate in an Awards Breakfast on Sunday.