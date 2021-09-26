Classic cars and cancer detection event in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Here's a fun filled event, with a more serious side when it comes to your health.

The 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure took place at Buffalo's Roswell Park Saturday.

This one day car, truck and motorcycle show was dedicated to public awareness when it comes to prostate cancer.

The event featured about 150 classic and modern vehicles.

Cruisin' for a Cure drives home the importance of early detection.

A free prostate cancer clinic was held for all men age 40 and over.

It included a one-on-one consultation with Roswell Park experts, and free early detection testing.