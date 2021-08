CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a classic car from 1937 was stolen from a home on Wales Avenue, overnight Thursday.

The car is described as a two-door Chevrolet Sedan with New York registration 'GMN 9025'.

The vehicle is in mint condition and valued at over $60,000.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact City of Tonawanda police at (716) 692-2121.