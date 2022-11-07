Class Action Lawsuit filed against Orleans County Nursing Home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A nursing home in Orleans County is facing more legal trouble. Families filed a class action lawsuit against the Villages of Orleans facility alleging that mistakes made during the Covid-19 pandemic led to their loved one's deaths.

The lawsuit claims residents died while living at the care home, due to public health law violations. Violations listed in the claim include a failure to properly separate Covid-positive patients, a lack of protective equipment for staff, and dangerously low staffing levels.

This care home has a history of violations with the New York State Health Department. In February 2021 it was handed one of the largest Covid-19 related fines in New York, totaling more than $86,000.

According to Brown Chiari, the law firm representing the families, 38 deaths were reported as of July of 2021.

Attorney Michael Scinta says, "they didn't have proper personal protective equipment, they were passing trays among various people without proper protections, they didn't do droplet control and prevention and it allowed it to spread. Often times people were not allowed to eat. They were left with food without assistance eating and various failures, infection control failures. "

Scinta says the families will be "seeking for damages relative to suffering, the harm that was caused and their ultimate death."

7 News reached out to the experts to find out what you can do if you're looking for a nursing home for a loved one. Molly Coughlin of Hospice shared these tips:



Make sure you have all your loved one's financial information in place. You may need five years of financial statements.

Have important documents like military discharge paperwork available.

Do your homework based on priorities like location, activities and privacy.

Your loved one may be eligible for managed long-term care in their home before switching to a nursing home.

One you've selected a care plan, Coughlin also recommends these steps:

