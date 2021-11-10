Watch
Clarence schools closed due to police search for suspect

Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 10, 2021
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A search for a suspect has closed schools in the Clarence Central School District Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for David Cottom, Senior in relation to an incident in the area.

Sources tell 7 Eyewitness News the search is centering around the Strickler/Greiner Road area. Helicopters are up as police search for Cottom.

The sheriff's office tweeted about the search early Wednesday morning.

It's not yet clear what that incident was.

Clarence Town Hall will also be closed today until the suspect is found or it's deemed safe to open.

If you have any information on where he is, call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.

