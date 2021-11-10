Watch
Clarence schools closed due to police search for person of interest

Posted at 7:04 AM, Nov 10, 2021
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A search for a person of interest has closed schools in the Clarence Central School District Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is searching for David Cottom, Senior. The Sheriff's Office says a car Cottom was driving almost hit a Sheriff's vehicle along Main Street in Clarence. When deputies tried to pull him over, they say he fled from police.

Police are searching the area near Pineledge Drive and Winding Lane, which is close to the intersection of Strickler Road and Main Street. They say they don't believe Cottom is a danger to the public, but that he was "despondent" at the time.

The sheriff's office tweeted about the search early Wednesday morning.

Clarence Town Hall will also be closed today until the man is found or it's deemed safe to open.

If you have any information on where he is, call the sheriff's office at (716) 858-2903.

