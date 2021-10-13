Clarence man killed in crash in Town of Newstead

TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Clarence man was killed in a crash in the Town of Newstead Tuesday.

New York State police said troopers responded to the one-car crash on Sand Hill Road around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation revealed the driver, 23-year-old Daniel C. Giovino, was traveling south on the road, failed to negotiate a curve, exited the road at a high rate of speed and struck a tree. After striking the tree the car was engulfed in flames and Giovino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.