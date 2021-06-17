Clarence man arrested for distributing explicit photos to a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced a Clarence man was arrested for allegedly distributing explicit photos to a minor.

28-year-old Jordan Levan faces a felony charge of attempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the sheriff's office, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan contacted ECSO about a 16-year-old victim who reported an adult male sending and asking for explicit photos in December 2019. ECSO detectives and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating and assumed control of the victim's Instagram identity, Levan allegedly continued to send and ask for explicit photos.

In June 2020 a federal search warrant was executed and Levan's mobile phone was seized. On June 15, 2021 Levan turned himself in at the Clarence substation. He was processed and released with appearance tickets.