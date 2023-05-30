Clarence High Schoolers expanding their clothing closet for the community

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clarence High School students are working hard to help care for their community by having their student-run clothing closet expand at the Town of Clarence Youth Bureau.

Jillian Dean is a special education teacher.

She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she loves teaching her students simple life skills to be ready for the real world.

“So being able to work-based learning with my students and being able to have mentors has been great for all students to get opportunities to work together and gain those work readiness skills,” Dean says.

While students are learning how to hang clothes at the same time they’re preparing the clothing racks for an upcoming clothing drive.

Some students feel they’ve adapted a skillset.

Riley: “Great clothes.” Yoselin: “Did you guys learn a lot by putting the clothes on the hangers?” Riley & Mary: Yes!”

The students are hanging and folding solely children’s clothing.

The Town of Clarence Youth Bureau is the hub for the children’s clothing closet.

While at Clarence High School they have a clothing closet for young adults.

The Executive Director of the bureau, Dawn Kinney, says she’s seeing a greater need for kid's clothing in her community.

“So it’s a nice opportunity for families to be able to replace those things and bring some of the stuff that their kids have grown out of to add to the collection,” Kinney says.

There will be a clothing drive happening June 6th and 7th at the Clarence Family Support Center right inside Clarence High School, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Address:

9625 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

