Clarence Central School District Family Support Center finds a new home at Clarence High School

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Clarence Central School District Family Support Center has found a new home inside the Clarence High School ready to welcome anyone for therapy sessions.

Clarence High School freshman Moon Schwartz says having this space has helped her with her mental health.

“I didn't really know many people so having Mr. Evan and Joy here really helped," she says.

The Coordinator of Clarence Central School District Family Support Center, Evan Vahratian, helped turn this idea into reality.

He's the coordinator of the center and says this space is meant to support the mental and social wellness needs of not only students but anyone in the community.

“You can be a parent of a three-year-old who’s not yet entered our school district,” he says. “So we can service anyone in the Clarence school district.”

Vahratian says the center has eight therapists who will be available Monday through Friday from eight to four.

As of this year, there have been 350 referrals to their office.

“We have successfully linked 65 to 75 percent of those families or students,” he says. “Obviously some people after a couple of weeks are like oh, we don’t really need support, but we are able to connect a vast majority with the support they need.”

Moon Schwartz continues to take part in those sessions as well and she advises others to not be afraid to seek help.

“Definitely don't be afraid,” she says. “It can be new and different and scary because there is some astigmatism of mental health and getting help, but these people really care and want to help you.”

Clickhereto get more information about the Clarence Central School District Family Support Center.