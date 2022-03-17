Clann Na Cara Irish dancers have a packed schedule for St. Patrick's Day

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — St. Patrick's Day events are returning this year, after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic. That means the Clann Na Cara Irish dancers have a busy few days.

The dance crew has two studios, one on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore, and one at St. Peter's Church in Orchard Park.

If you want to sign up for Irish dance classes, head to their website.

Here's their 2022 St. Patrick's Day schedule:

Thursday, March 17th:

Buffalo Irish Center, 4pm

West End Hamburg, 5pm

Mister's Bar & Grill, 6:30pm

Sean Patrick's, 6:30 & 7pm

Friday, March 18th:

Explore & More, 11am

Buffalo Irish Center, 7pm

The Irishman, 7pm

Saturday, March 19th:

Shamus Restaurant, 12pm

West End Hamburg, 6pm

Buffalo Irish Center, 8:30pm

Sunday, March 20th:

St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2pm

Troop I Hamlin House Post-Parade Party, 3:30pm

Buffalo Irish Center, 5:30pm

