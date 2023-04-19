Watch Now
Citywide lighting to mark 191st anniversary of Buffalo's incorporation as a city on Thursday

Posted at 3:48 PM, Apr 19, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo announced the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (BuffaloLIT) is planning to mark the 191st anniversary of Buffalo’s incorporation as a city on Thursday with a citywide lighting.

The top of City Hall will be lit blue and white until 9 a.m. Thursday and then there will be a citywide lighting beginning at dusk.

According to a release, Buffalo was founded in 1801 but wasn’t formally incorporated as a city until 1832. It is the second largest city in New York after New York City.

